After taking Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic were hoping to add a young star to the court. Following a strong rookie season, Banchero appears to be on the way to a strong career at the next level. He now has the hardware to prove it.

On Tuesday night, Paolo Banchero was named Rookie of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

During his rookie season, Paolo Banchero looked to be the go-to option for the Magic. While taking the court in 72 games, he averaged 20.0 PPG, 3.7 APG, and 6.9 RPG. He was also efficient, shooting 42.7% from the floor on the season.

On several occasions, Banchero put together elite outings. This included a 33-4-16 night against the Sacramento Kings in just his 10th NBA game.

In taking home the award, Banchero joins elite company in Magic history. He becomes just the third player in the team’s history to be named Rookie of the Year, alongside Mike Miller and Shaquille O’Neal.

Paolo Banchero himself received 98 first-place votes for the award. Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams finished second in the voting, while Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler finished third. Kessler himself earned two first-place votes, coming in as the only other rookie to do such.

With the core that the team has assembled, and several two potential top picks in 2023, Paolo Banchero and the Magic could be on their way to returning to form. The team is full of talented young players and they will only continue to develop. With Banchero leading the charge, they show no signs of slowing down.