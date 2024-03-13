The Brooklyn Nets travel to the Sunshine State to take on the Orlando Magic Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nets-Magic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Nets are 13 games below .500, but they are coming off a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooklyn has also beaten the Magic twice this season. In those games, Mikal Bridges is scoring 22.3 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. Cam Thomas put up 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the one game he played against the Magic, as well. In the three games, the Nets are scoring 111.3 points per game. Cameron Johnson is probable for the game, but Ben Simmons will miss the rest of the season.
The Magic are 37-28 this season, but they have lost their last two. In their three games against the Nets this season, Paolo Banchero is scoring 24.3 points per game while grabbing 7.0 rebounds, as well. Nobody else on the team is above 14.0 points per game against the Nets. As a team, Orlando is scoring 107.0 points per game. The Magic should be able healthy and ready to go heading into this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nets-Magic Odds
Brooklyn Nets: +7 (-108)
Moneyline: +225
Orlando Magic: -7 (-112)
Moneyline: -275
Over: 205.5 (-112)
Under: 205.5 (-108)
How to Watch Nets vs. Magic
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Florida
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nets have been playing good defense against the Magic this season. They have allowed just 107.0 points per game, which is a recipe for success. Brooklyn has allowed 104, 101, and 108 points in the three games against the Magic this season. When the Nets allow less than 110 points per game this season, they are 17-8. That is 17 of their 26 wins, so it is important for the Nets to not let the Magic get to that points mark.
The Magic score just 110.6 points per game, which is bottom-10 in the NBA. They do not score a lot, which is why the Nets have beaten them twice this season. As long as the Nets keep the Magic to their season average, they are going to cover this spread.
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic do not score too many points. They do not have to, though. Orlando allows the third-fewest points in the NBA. They also allow the second-fewest field goals made per game, seventh-lowest three-point percentage, and they force the second-most turnovers. Orlando needs to keep playing good defense to win this game, and they should be able to do just that.
The Magic were able to beat the Nets at home in their last matchup. In that game, Orlando allowed just 81 points. On the season, the Nets score less on the road, so the magic should be able to have a good game. Orlando has also been able to 21 of their 30 home games. As long as the Magic continue playing well on their home court, they will cover the spread.
Final Nets-Magic Prediction & Pick
I love the under in this game. I think both teams are going to struggle scoring, so the under is a pretty good bet. As for a winner, I am going to take Magic to win this game at home.
Final Nets-Magic Prediction & Pick: Magic -7 (-112)