The Orlando Magic are the surprise team of the season. After several years of futility, the Magic are not only firmly in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, but fighting for a top four seed and homecourt advantage in the first round. They Magic recently signed head coach Jamahl Mosley to a contract extension and they received more good news on the injury front. Both Jalen Suggs and Markelle Fultz are expected to return to the lineup for the team's game agains the Brooklyn Nets as per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.
Neither Jalen Suggs nor Markelle Fultz appeared on the Magic injury report ahead of the game. Suggs has been dealing with a thigh injury while Fultz has a knee injury. Suggs has missed the last two games for the Magic while Fultz only missed one. Both players have been key contributors this season.
Suggs has been averaging a career-high 12.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 46 percent shooting from the field, 39.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 75.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Fultz has been averaging 8.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 49 percent shooting from the field, 10 percent shooting from the three point line and 60 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The Magic are currently 37-28 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are only half a game behind the New York Knicks for the fourth seed. The last time the team made the playoffs was the 2019-20 season and the last time they had a wining record was the 2018-19 season.