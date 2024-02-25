The Orlando Magic stunned the Detroit Pistons 112-109 behind a game-winning shot from Paolo Banchero.
After the game, the Magic star gave all the credit to his teammates:
Banchero was clearly emotional in the postgame interview after the surprise Magic win. Despite the game winner, Banchero wasn't impressed with his play on Saturday night, saying, “I played terrible.”
Battling through illness, Banchero finished the game 5-17 with 15 points and five rebounds.
In his postgame press conference, Banchero continued to praise his Magic teammates, per Fawzan Amer:
“Paolo Banchero mentioned the teams trust in him with the game on the line ‘got me emotional' ‘I been feeling terrible past couple days, just battling being sick… for my teammates and coaches to have confidence in me reassuring me telling me I was gonna be good'”
Clearly under the weather in his postgame interviews, Banchero had been questionable for the Magic against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday before ultimately suiting up to play.
The illness lingered through Saturday's game and, while he struggled from field, Banchero managed to get it done when it counted.
The Magic are now sitting at 32-25, good for sixth place in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. After a years-long rebuild, the team has managed to put together a tantalizing core centered around Banchero and Franz Wagner. Surrounded with talented ancillary players, the Magic are a real threat to not only make the playoffs this season but also build into the NBA's next great young team.
Up next for the Magic: At the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.