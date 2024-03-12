The Orlando Magic and head coach Jamahl Mosley are reportedly in agreement on a four-year contract extension, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Orlando has seen a complete franchise turnaround and Mosley has led the way. The contract's worth has yet to be revealed.
The Magic are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Orlando is on track to reach the postseason for the first time since 2020. The Magic may also end up having their best overall regular season performance in over 10 years if they finish the 2023-24 campaign strong.
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are among Orlando's young stars. Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs have made big impacts as well.
Mosley has also placed an emphasis on his team becoming a top defensive squad. Orlando's defense will help them make a playoff run. Mosley has the Magic in a position for success, and there is no question that he is deserving of his new contract extension.
Jamahl Mosley leads Magic turnaround
Mosley first got his start in coaching in 2006-07 with the Denver Nuggets, where he worked as an assistant coach. He remained in Denver through 2010 before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach for the 2010-11 season. Mosley joined the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant coach in 2014-15, and stayed with the Mavs through the 2020-21 campaign.
In 2021-22, the Magic were looking for a new head coach and hired Jamahl Mosley. Orlando struggled during Mosley's first season, but they had plans of rebuilding and competing down the road. Mosley was prepared to lead that rebuild.
The Magic improved in 2022-23. Paolo Banchero, who was the 2022 NBA first overall pick, displayed signs of stardom and won the Rookie of the Year award. Orlando's overall roster had potential as well.
There weren't many people who expected the Magic to compete for a playoff spot as soon as 2023-24. Some people around the league believed in Orlando's future, but felt the team was still a year or two away. The Magic have silenced all of their doubters this season, though.
The Magic hold a 37-28 record as of this story's writing. As aforementioned, they would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. Jamahl Mosley has clearly done a tremendous job with this team, and he will continue to lead Orlando to success for years to come.