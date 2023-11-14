Buddy Hield headlines the targets the Magic can trade for during the 2023-24 NBA season to improve the team's three-point shooting woes.

The Orlando Magic had an encouraging finish to the 2022-23 NBA season, where they went 29-28 from December 7th onwards. Orlando has carried the momentum from last year, as the team has started 5-4 through the first three weeks of the new campaign so far. With the Magic looking to compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference this season, perhaps a trade may take them to the next level.

The Magic's defense is the reason for their success over the past 11 months. Through the same span, the Magic had the 6th best defense in the entire league. This season, they boast the second-best defensive rating in the NBA.

However, they still have their shortcomings on the other end of the floor. The Magic rank just 21st in offensive rating this season. In addition, they still have not improved their three-point shooting team, which was one of the things Orlando wanted to improve during the offseason. They rank just 27th in threes per game and three-point shooting percentage so far.

With that said, perhaps Orlando can look at the trade market to address its outside shooting woes. Here are three early trade targets for the Magic this 2023-24 NBA season.

Buddy Hield is perhaps the best trade target for the Orlando Magic. One of the best shooters in the NBA, the Indiana Pacers guard owns a career three-point shooting percentage of 40.2 percent.

Despite still playing for the Pacers, Hield reportedly requested a trade from Indiana. Both sides failed to agree on a contract extension after the Pacers' offer reportedly did not make the sharpshooter “feel desired.” While Hield has been great for the Pacers this season, trading him might be the best move for them if they still cannot come to terms on a deal and risk letting him walk in free agency.

In exchange for Hield's $19.2 million contract this season, Orlando could send over Jonathan Isaac to Indiana. This would be a high-risk trade for the Pacers, however, because of Isaac's injury history. Still, they could take a flier on the 26-year-old as he also addresses Indiana's biggest weakness: defense.

Before injuries damaged his career, Isaac was becoming a fast-rising defensive stud in the NBA. His length and versatility made him a menace on that end of the floor. Isaac just made his NBA return this season for the Magic after a near two-year absence. Because of the injury risk, Orlando may need to attach picks to acquire Hield.

Hield, meanwhile, will be a perfect fit in Orlando. He should easily slot himself as a starter considering the Magic need more shooting in the first five. The Magic should also be able to address the Bahamian's defensive shortcomings with their top-notch defense.

Another sharpshooter the Orlando Magic can target is Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard. Kennard isn't as big of a role player that Hield is. But as a career 43.6 percent sniper from beyond the arc, the lefty more than addresses Orlando's need for more perimeter shooting.

On the season, Kennard is averaging 9.4 points while shooting 39.5 percent from long distance. In 24 games with the Grizzlies last season, he shot a scorching 54.0 percent from three while making 3.1 triples a game.

The Magic could send back Jonathan Isaac in this potential deal. Memphis' front court has been ripped to shreds this season with Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke both out for the year. While Isaac isn't particularly a big, his size and length makes him a terrific rim protector and front court to pair alongside Jaren Jackson Jr.

As for Kennard, he could earn a starting role in Orlando due to its dire need for more floor spacing. His presence will not just improve the Magic's three-point shooting, he will also give the likes of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to operate offensively.

Jordan Clarkson may not be primarily known for his outside shooting, but he is still a solid scoring option the Orlando Magic can look to acquire. A career 33.8 percent three-point shooter, Clarkson won't particularly improve the Magic's three-point shooting percentage. Nonetheless, they could use a legitimate scoring guard in their starting five.

Serving mostly a Sixth Man role through his career, Clarkson has started in 71 games for the Jazz the last couple of seasons. In that role, the Filipino-American is averaging 20.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting nearly 44 percent from the floor.

Most of Orlando's guards, save for perhaps Cole Anthony, have their shortcomings on the offensive end. Clarkson, meanwhile, is the very definition of a microwave scorer who can go off on any given night.