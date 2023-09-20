Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield could be donning a new uniform when the 2023-24 season begins. This is after it was revealed that the contract talks between Hield and the Indiana franchise have stalled and they are now talking about a potential trade instead.

Hield is entering the final year of the four-year, $94 million contract extension he signed with the Sacramento Kings back in 2019. Naturally, he wants job security beyond 2024. While the Pacers did offer the sharpshooter an extension, it reportedly did not make Hield “feel desired,” per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Hield is open to a trade elsewhere, according to rival team sources, but no deal is imminent and there aren't any current substantive talks with any other team,” Charania furthered in his report.

It's unknown what kind of money Buddy Hield is looking for, but it's definitely safe to assume that he wants to get that long-term commitment from his next team should he be traded.

Several teams are expected to pursue the 30-year-old guard, though. After all, who wouldn't want one of the best marksman in the league? Hield is coming off a 2022-23 season when he averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals. He shot 45.8 percent from the field overall, while his 42.8 field goal percentage from deep ranked in the Top 9 in the NBA–all while having the third-most 3-point attempts (677).

Hield had the second-most 3-point makes in the entire league last season with 288, only behind Klay Thompson. With that said, any team who wants to contend for the title could definitely use his services.