The Orlando Magic took it to the Los Angeles Lakers, and here's how they did it.

After wrapping up their West Coast road trip, the Orlando Magic kicked off their four-game home stand on a high note, trouncing the Los Angeles Lakers 120-101 on Saturday night, making it even for the season series. This marks the Magic's fourth victory of the season. Here are the three key takeaways from Saturday's performance.

Anthony Black steps up

Amid the absence of several players, notably starting point guard Markelle Fultz, rookie Anthony Black stepped into the spotlight. Playing a mere 16 minutes against Utah previously, he made the most of his first career start against the Lakers. Leading the team with an outstanding +32 in plus/minus, Black registered 11 points, four rebounds, and a steal. His efficiency was on display, shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

Discussing his preparedness for the starting role, Black had this to say: “I mean, I feel like I was pretty ready for it … It really just turned into me getting fully locked in, and just getting ready to play.”

When reflecting on his performance, he added, “Pretty good. I feel like I pushed the pace and defended. I think I took my open shots, which has been big for me and trusting my work and my teammates helped me out with the rest.”

For a Magic team that boasts the league’s second-best defensive rating at 103.5, Black's individual rating of 94.8 further cements his place in the rotation.

Paolo Banchero finds his beat

Transitioning from an underwhelming season start, where Paolo Banchero averaged numbers like 12.5 points and 37.8% shooting, he has now unmistakably found his rhythm. Banchero stood out with a double-double of 25 points, a career-high 10 assists, and seven rebounds, shooting an impressive 60% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

This comes on the heels of another spectacular 30-point game where he shot an outstanding 69.2% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. His aggression has been evident, with over 22 trips to the free-throw line in recent games.

“Being able to set up my teammates has always been part of my game. Just the way teams load up when I have the ball, something I didn’t really understand until late last year,” Banchero said about his playmaking. “Over the summer, I watched a lot of film and saw how open many guys are when I have the ball due to the defense loading up. I aimed to exploit that, trusting my teammates to take open shots.

“A lot of those assists weren't about me making an incredible pass, it was just my teammates being open and ready. I give credit to them.”

Magic's depth shines

Orlando’s depth was tested with injuries to key players like Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, and Wendell Carter Jr., the latter now sidelined for at least three weeks due to a fractured third metacarpal. Yet, the roster responded.

Franz Wagner put up a notable 26 points, further solidifying the Magic's offensive potency. Goga Bitadze showcased his prowess with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and a commendable five blocked shots. Off the bench, Cole Anthony and Mo Wagner also made significant contributions, pouring in 14 and 13 points, respectively.

“These guys are ready, you see it every day. I said on the court interview that Goga set the tone with that block on AD to start the game and then AB just coming in being fearless. I can’t give enough credit to those guys,” Banchero enthusiastically noted.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley was full of praise for his team.

“He [Anthony Black] wasn’t afraid. He embraces the moments. He’s tough, and he’s a team guy,” Mosley said. On Banchero, Mosley observed, “Paolo’s a winner. Whether he’s making shots or not, he has the utmost confidence in himself. His teammates have the utmost confidence in him.”

The Magic now gear up for their next challenge against the 4-1 Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.