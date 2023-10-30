Markelle Fultz of the Orlando Magic spotlighted his belief in his defensive prowess at Sunday's practice, arguing his position as one of the NBA's underrated defenders. With the stats to back up his claim and a mindset geared towards the team's upcoming challenge against the Los Angeles Lakers, Fultz looks set to make a statement.

Markelle Fultz on his defense, Jalen Suggs

Addressing his own defensive abilities, Fultz stated, “I think that's something I pride myself on, you know, I think defensive effort. And I definitely think I'm an underrated defender. But as long as we’re winning, that’s all I worry about.”

Last season, Fultz marked an impressive average with 1.5 steals across 60 games, situating him among the league’s elite. Furthermore, he was responsible for 2.3 deflections per game. This season mirrors his previous successes, averaging 1.5 steals and an increased 2.5 deflections in the team's opening two victories. Most notably, his defensive rating has seen a sharp upturn, moving from 114 last season to a commendable 99 this season.

On sharing the backcourt with Jalen Suggs, Fultz was all praises as well: “That’s a huge boost. Like me and Jalen challenge ourselves every night we go out there.”

Suggs has indeed made significant strides this season, boasting an average of 2 steals, 3.7 deflections, and an elite defensive rating of 89, marking a noticeable improvement from his last season’s stats of 1.3 steals, 2.4 deflections, and a defensive rating of 113.

Magic vs. Lakers

The Magic, riding a wave of early-season success, is preparing to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Purple and Gold are coming off a recent overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings. Despite the hype surrounding the matchup, Fultz remains grounded.

“Everybody's in a good mood, especially coming off another win. We're just really excited to go out there and compete against the Lakers,” Fultz commented. When asked about the team's strategy for the Lakers, he elaborated, “I think every opponent is the same. We’re focusing on our game plan, trying to go out there and compete and prove a point.”

The Magic are keen on prolonging their winning streak as they navigate through their west coast road trip. With Fultz’s insights into his and the team’s defensive strategy, it appears Orlando is not only prepared but also determined to solidify its standing in the league.