Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst has been linked with a move to Everton this summer. The Dutch striker signed with Manchester United on loan in the January transfer window but failed to meet the expectations of manager Erik ten Hag.

According to the reports from Football Fan Cast, Everton are interested in bringing Weghorst to Goodison Park this summer. Because United didn’t renew his contract this summer, the former Burnley striker can freely decide on his next move.

Weghorst scored two goals in 31 appearances for Manchester United. Although he was brought in as a backup plan for Anthony Martial, he started most games as the French striker struggled with fitness. Because United lost Cristiano Ronaldo in the middle of the season, United’s strikers misfired this season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Marcus Rashford finished with the most goals for the Red Devils this season with 30, and Bruno Fernandes finished second with 14 goals. Manchester United will try to revamp their attacking options for next season. There are strong links with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, but it is also reported that the League Cup winners will be eyeing Rasmus Hojlund if those big-profile players don’t come.

The Toffees had a troublesome Premier League campaign but secured Premier League survival for next season after a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on the campaign's final day. Moreover, manager Sean Dyche has worked with Weghorst during their days at Burnley. Hence, the English manager would know exactly what he would get from this signing as they try to build a decent squad for next season.