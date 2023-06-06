With a new coach at the helm in Ange Postecoglou, changes are surely coming at Tottenham this summer. While priority number one will be keeping talisman Harry Kane, who is on the radar of most notably Real Madrid, the club is also looking to make some moves to strengthen their squad as a whole. One player who is in their sights appears to be Kane's England teammate, Manchester United outcast Harry Maguire, according to Matt Law of The Telegraph.

Maguire is widely expected to leave Old Trafford after falling out of favor under Erik ten Hag. It's no surprise to see him linked to other Premier League clubs because, after all, he is still a strong center-back. The Brit is usually solid with the Three Lions but tends to struggle with the Red Devils. A fresh start is certainly needed.

One of the reasons Tottenham is interested in signing Maguire is because of his relationship with Kane. If they can secure his signature, Spurs believe their best player may decide to stay in North London. It is important to note that United has been considered a potential landing spot for Kane in the summer as well, but there is no indication this would be any type of swap deal. The Lilywhites simply want Maguire to strengthen their backline and give Cristian Romero a reliable partner.

Maguire only made 16 league appearances for the Red Devils this term. He'd undoubtedly see a lot more minutes at Tottenham because of their need for another reliable defender.