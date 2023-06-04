The Seattle Mariners (29-29) are trying to avoid being swept as they travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Texas Rangers (37-20). This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Rangers prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was close, but the Rangers were able to pull off a 2-0 shutout win. Jon Gray was fantastic on the mound as he went seven shutout innings, allowed just two hits and struck out five. Will Smith notched his 10th save of the season after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Corey Seager had a two-hit day and drove in one of the Rangers' runs. Nathaniel Lowe drove in the other run. Luis Castillo was almost as good as Gray. Castillo threw seven innings, allowed one run on five hits, and struck out six in the loss. Julio Rodriguez, Teoscar Hernandez, and Mike Ford recorded the only hits for Seattle.

Game two was a blowout. The Rangers exploded for 16 runs and 19 hits in the win. Marcus Semien had four hits while Seager and Lowe had three hits each. Semien launched his ninth home run of the season and Lowe added his sixth. Mitch Garver and Luis Taveras also homered in the game. Semien, Seager, Lowe and Taveras all had three RBI. Ty France had three hits for the Mariners, including a double. Hernandez and Jose Caballero had two hits each, as well. Matt Festa was the only pitcher to put up a zero for the Mariners in the game.

Bryce Miller and Nathan Eovaldi will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Mariners-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Rangers Odds

Texas Ranger: +1.5 (-166)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Rangers

TV: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 2:35 PM ET/11:35 AM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Bryce Miller has been great. He has a 3.00 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP through his first six career starts. His last outing was extremely rough, but do not expect that to continue into this start. Before his last start, Miller gave up more than three hits just one time. He also gave up more than one run just one time in his first five starts. Miller will need to flush his last start and pitch really well in this game if the Mariners want to cover the spread, and this is very possible.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Eovaldi is coming off an incredible month of May. He allowed just four runs in 37 2/3 innings pitched and only gave up 23 hits. In May, Eovaldi was virtually unhittable. Seattle has the third worst batting average in the MLB, and they have struggled this series. Eovaldi should be able to shut down the Mariners in this game, but he needs to carry over his hot month of May into June.

The Rangers are one of the best offenses in the MLB. They lead the MLB in batting average, and are third in OPS. Texas is also top-10 in home runs, and they have scored the most runs. Their offense will perform no matter who is on the mound and they have proved that. If the Rangers can get hot in this game, it will be easy for them to cover the spread.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick

If one thing is for certain in this game, it is the Under. Both pitchers are outstanding and there is a good chance for both to have a good outing. With that said, Eovaldi has the hot hand, so expect him to continue pitching well and lead the Rangers to a sweep.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+138) , Under 8 (-122)