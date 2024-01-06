Taulia Tagovailoa is looking for a new school but needs the NCAA's help.

Former Maryland football player Taulia Tagovailoa is looking for a new home. The transfer quarterback is making a passionate case to be allowed to play another year of NCAA football. Tagovailoa needs a waiver from the NCAA to play another season.

“Just to better my draft stock,” Tagovailoa said, per ESPN, about his goals for another season. “I think with another opportunity and another year of college, I can raise that to a Day 1. Obviously, that's the goal. I have the experience to get better. I've seen the defenses before.”

Maryland football filed a waiver request on behalf of their former quarterback, who played exceptionally well in College Park. Tagovailoa has thrown for more than 11,000 yards in college while at Maryland and Alabama. He's thrown for 77 career touchdowns with 37 interceptions. He's played five seasons total in college football going back to 2019. The last four years he's played for Maryland's football program.

The dual-threat quarterback had success running the football in college as well. Tagovailoa rushed for 13 touchdowns in college, with more than 260 carries in his career.

The transfer waiver process has been a Wild West, leading to lawsuits against the NCAA in basketball, as some players had waivers approved while others didn't. It's not certain if Tagovailoa will get permission to play another year of college football, and that leaves the quarterback in somewhat of a holding pattern. He's not sure where to go if he's not certain he will be eligible to play.

“It's with the NCAA right now,” Tagovailoa said, per ESPN. “We're all just a waiting game on seeing if it gets approved or not.”

Tagovailoa is from Hawaii and helped lead Maryland football to a 7-win season in 2023.