Miami football named the leading candidates to land Maryland transfer Taulia Tagovailoa, reuniting with his brother in South Florida.

There could be a brotherly reunion in South Florida. Maryland transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has emerged as the leading candidate for Miami football's quarterback vacancy, per Pete Nakos at On3 Sports. The Hurricanes jumped around different quarterbacks during the 2023 season with their main starter, Tyler Van Dyke, transferring to Wisconsin. Tagovailoa could be pairing up with his brother Tua of the Miami Dolphins, taking over South Beach with their family name.

Tagovailoa is still waiting for NCAA approval, attempting to compete in his sixth season of college football. The NCAA needs to grant him the right to have eligibility next season before he decides where he'd like to play his final year in college. Miami football was the leading candidate from the moment he announced his intentions to transfer. The connections he has in the city and the need for a quarterback with the Hurricanes make the suit a perfect fit.

He's spent the past five seasons with Maryland football after transferring from Alabama in 2020. Tagovailoa has recorded 11,356 yards, 77 touchdowns, and 964 completions in his college career. In his final season with the Terrapins, he notched 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, passing for 3,377 yards. He has that gunslinger mentality, believing he can throw the ball wherever, whenever.

His brother Tua has a higher IQ, in terms of accuracy with the ball and placement of the throw, but they do have similarities. They both like to throw the ball downfield and use their arm to stretch the defense. Miami football would be a home run fit for Tagovailoa, having his brother in the same city being able to mentor his process of leaving for the draft in 2025, already having comfort in the city.