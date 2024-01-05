Maryland football star, Taulia Tagovailoa, as entered the transfer portal amid NFL Draft rumors.

All eyes have been on Taulia Tagovailoa since the regular season came to an end. There were rumors he'd enter the NFL Draft, however, it turns out the Maryland football star wants to play another year in college.

With that said, Tagovailoa has officially entered the transfer portal, according to Max Olson of The Athletic. But there is a catch, as he'll have to be cleared for an extra year of eligibility.

“Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa has entered the transfer portal, The Athletic has learned. Tagovailoa broke the Big Ten career record for passing yards (11,256) over four seasons at Maryland. He would need to get cleared for an extra season of eligibility.”

If cleared, Tagovailoa would be in college for six total years. He played for Alabama back in 2019 as a freshman, however, he played a backup role. Tagovailoa has been the starting quarterback for Maryland football since 2021. On top of the 11,256 passing yards he's accumulated over the years, he's also thrown for 76 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

Taulia Tagovailoa is of course the younger brother of Miami Dolphins' quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. It'll be interesting to see which program picks up Tagovailoa after entering the transfer portal. It's probably time for him to play for a Power-5 program. If he plays well at one of those schools, his future draft capital should skyrocket in the NFL.

With that said, keep an eye on Taulia Tagovailoa and any rumors regarding the transfer portal process. There are numerous programs that would love to have him play quarterback. As for Maryland football, it's time for the Terrapins to find a new starting quarterback after acquiring MJ Morris from North Carolina State.