Taulia Tagovailoa is following in his brother's footsteps.

Maryland football quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa decided to enter the transfer portal after spending four years with the Terrapins but instead of pursuing a sixth college season, he's now following in his brother Tua Tagovailoa's footsteps and entering the 2024 NFL Draft because his transfer waiver wasn't going to be approved.

Via Matt Zenitz:

“Taulia Tagovailoa is set to enter the NFL draft, sources tell 247Sports. The former Maryland star QB, who recently entered the transfer portal, had been pursuing an NCAA waiver for another year of eligibility but sounds like the waiver isn’t going to be approved.”

Tagovailoa started his college career out at Alabama but saw limited action, which ultimately led to him heading to Maryland. With the Terrapins, the Hawaii native was a star. In 2023, he threw for 3,377 yards and 25 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. 2021 was his best campaign, completing 69.2% of his passes for nearly 4,000 yards and 26 scores against 11 picks.

Overall, Tagovailoa finishes his time at Maryland with 11,256 passing yards and 89 touchdowns in four years. The 23-year-old isn't expected to be a top pick in April, but he will likely go in the middle rounds. Clearly, Taulia Tagovailoa did believe another college season would benefit him. However, it doesn't appear to be in the cards so might as well make the jump and see if he can carve out a role for himself with an NFL team.

The 2024 NFL Draft runs from April 25th to April 27th in downtown Detroit. It will be interesting to see when Tagovailoa has his name called.