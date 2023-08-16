It is not hyperbole to say that the future of the Dallas Mavericks greatly hinges on how the 2023-24 season unfolds. At a time where players seemingly have more power than ever before and extended stretches of futility are tolerated less than ever before, this group must take a significant jump up the Western Conference.

Fans are not going to afford the Mavs the same leeway they did last year. Lumbering through portions of the regular season can suffice as long as the team figures it out eventually. Dallas never had that “aha moment” in 2022-23. That means every game must be treated with the utmost importance.

Fortunately for the Mavericks, there is now an ideal way to measure their progress throughout the year, one that also incentivizes them to ramp up their level of play long before the playoffs begin. The 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, the latest brainchild of commissioner Adam Silver, offers this revamped roster the perfect opportunity to see what it's really made of.

This slate of action, which is built into the normal schedule and will be contested in November and early December, comes with the added hype, stakes and competitive spirit that should properly test a team trying to reclaim its identity. Now that the West and East groups are set, we can start examining an optimal path to victory to the inaugural NBA Cup. But you might be surprised by who you see hoisting that trophy.

There are three reasons why the Mavs will win the NBA In-Season Tournament. Let's break them down.

6 group winners.

1 wild card per conference. Which 8 teams do YOU have advancing out of Group Play in the NBA In-Season Tournament? Schedule drops on ESPN's NBA Today at 3pm/et! pic.twitter.com/lkPVXWzRFM — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

3. Dallas reloaded its roster

Defensive troubles played a significant role in why the Mavericks struggled in the first half of the season. They were only amplified after Dorian Finney-Smith was traded in the deal that brought over Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. With his departure and that of multiple other contributors, the team became saddled with another problem. A lack of chemistry. Those two glaring holes should now be filled.

Mark Cuban, general manager Nico Harrison and the entire front office added players that fit the needs and culture of the team. Irving is a perennial wild card and was not able to stop the bleeding this year. However, the star guard has already shown that he can produce at a high volume alongside face of the franchise, Luka Doncic. That backcourt should be far more impactful with the right supplemental pieces around them.

Grant Williams is a physical presence inside who can also knock down shots. Seth Curry is an efficient scorer who played some of his best basketball in his lone season in Dallas in 2019-20. Dereck Lively II can be a trusted rim protector even as a rookie. Josh Green is coming along nicely and Jaden Hardy provides a big spark off the bench when Doncic and Irving need a breather.

The Mavericks now possess the necessary star power and balance to run the gauntlet and emerge victorious from this tournament. It might take time for head coach Jason Kidd to meld all the new pieces together, but this squad should be reaching its stride by the time group play commences.

Speaking of which….

2. Mavs drew a favorable group in NBA In-Season Tournament

The Mavericks reside in West Group B and will battle the New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and defending champion Denver Nuggets for the right to advance to the quarterfinals. On paper, one can argue this is the group of death. However, a couple of these teams are never what they're supposed to be on paper due to injuries.

I believe, without wishing for it of course, that type of misfortune has a strong chance of hindering both the Clippers and Pelicans. The league surely wants Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram livening up this midseason competition, but no amount of cash incentives or pride can erase each of these All-Stars' medical history.

Moreover, the priority of the organizations in question is to build for the long haul. As mentioned before, Dallas no longer has that luxury after last season. Doncic will leave it all on the court in what could be an attainable MVP crown. The rest of the team should pick him up when necessary and help push the Mavs into the knockout stage.

The Nuggets will be a grueling challenge to overcome, but they might inadvertently take their foot off the gas ever so slightly after finally getting over the NBA championship hump. Besides, second place could be good enough for Dallas to survive Group B. The Rockets are also seeking respect and will play hard, but their youth will have them looking in from the outside along with LA and New Orleans.

1. The Mavericks have a huge chip on their shoulder

No one will have more to prove in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament than Dallas. The humiliation Mark Cuban and company endured after taking a massive step back will be an insanely high source of fuel. Starting off strong is the best way to ensure that the franchise lands back on an upward trajectory.

The Mavs are still not even two years removed from a Western Conference Finals appearance, so the potential for excellence is still there. The new infusion of talent will be just the refresher Kidd's group needs, and so too will the NBA Cup. Luka Doncic has no interest in waiting until spring to show what the team can accomplish. The In-Season Tourney is a perfect early showcase.

Powerhouses in both conferences are not as desperate as the Mavericks. They will vie for the title, obviously, but a loss will not ruin them. Dallas is looking to restore its credibility and confidence. Thus, winning the whole thing in Las Vegas can be a vital elixir for this squad. The road to redemption goes through this tournament.