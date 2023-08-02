After spending the first four years of his NBA career with the Boston Celtics, Grant Williams is now a member of the Dallas Mavs franchise. The Mavericks and Williams agreed to a four-year, $54 deal as part of a sign-and-trade with the Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs.

Williams has only been a member of the Mavs for a few weeks now, but he's already trying to ingratiate himself with folks who reside in the Dallas area. He recently attended a Mavericks camp and ruthlessly schooled kids in a game of knockout, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

Grant Williams was showing NO mercy during knockout at a Mavs camp 😂 (via @GrantAfseth)pic.twitter.com/xYPiTGS7AX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 2, 2023

Grant Williams, 24, has played four years in the NBA. He averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.4 blocks, 1.0 turnovers, and 2.4 personal fouls per game across 79 appearances with the Boston Celtics during the 2022-23 regular season (23 starts).

The former Tennessee star shot the ball with great accuracy from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Grant Williams' 39.5% three-point percentage was the second-highest of his entire pro career.

Williams' four-year, $54 million deal he signed with the Mavs this summer will likely go down as a steal. To be clear, Williams isn't a star player by any means, but he does a lot of things well. For one, he's a terrific three-point shooter for a big man who has converted 40.3% of his three-point attempts over the last few seasons. Williams is also a very versatile defender, as he possesses the foot speed to stick with plenty of wings and guards and the size to battle with bigs down low.