The 2023-24 NBA season will be the league's first with the new NBA In-Season Tournament. The tournament will be a new way to keep fans interested during the dog days of the NBA season while also adding extra incentive for NBA players to perform at their best during a long regular season.

The NBA is set to announce the schedule for the In-Season Tournament on Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know on how to stay up to date with the schedule release.

How to watch the In-Season Tournament schedule release?

On ESPN at 3 p.m. ET, the NBA Today crew will announce the In-Season Tournament schedule. The schedule release can also be streamed on Fubo.

The inaugural In-Season Tournament will start on Friday, Nov. 3, and will last until the championship game on Saturday, Dec. 9.

NBA In-Season Tournament format

The tournament will have two stages. The first is Group Play. The 30 NBA teams were randomly put into groups with their conference opponents. There are six groups of five teams, and each team will play one “Tournament Night” game against each member of their group.

The next stage is the Knockout Rounds. Eight teams will advance to this stage: the winners of each group and two wildcard teams. The Knockout stage consists of single-elimination games, with the winner of the championship game winning a prize pool and the NBA Cup, the In-Season Tournament's trophy. Players from the winning team will make $500,000 each.

Groups

East Group A: Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks

East Group B: Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards

East Group C: Orland Magic, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors

West Group A: Portland Trailblazers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns

West Group B: New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets

West Group C: Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder