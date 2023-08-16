The NBA better be ready. An improved Luka Doncic is coming to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2023-24 season.

That is what Doncic's Slovenian national team trainer, Anze Macek, said as the Mavs star prepares for the FIBA World Cup and the upcoming NBA season. Macek shared that there is not only a “sign of different thinking” for Luka, but the superstar guard is also more committed to really taking that next step in his game.

“The goal is key. This is a well-prepared and better Luka Doncic. In Dallas, they were happy to hear about how seriously he took the job. I repeat, he wants to take a step forward in his sports journey,” Macek revealed, via Slovenian outlet SportKlub.

Luka Doncic has already taken big steps towards that goal with Slovenia amid their FIBA World Cup preparations. Photos of “Slim Luka” have been going viral for the most part of the offseason, and it has sparked plenty of positive reactions from Mavs fans. However, Macek said that things don't end there. In fact, it's only the beginning.

“We don’t work so that it shows in photos. He will have to show good fitness on the field and maintain it.Even in the USA, he will have to make sure that there are no drops in physical fitness. Therefore, a lot of work awaits him even after the end of the national team campaign. He will have to maintain the way of life he built in Slovenia,” Macek added.

It will definitely be interesting to see how Doncic performs in the FIBA World Cup and during the 2023-24 season with the Mavs. With Doncic motivated after their playoff disaster last campaign, the new season might just be the year we see MVP Luka.