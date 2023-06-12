For Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, the GOAT of men's tennis is obviously Novak Djokovic.

Doncic made that abundantly clear on Sunday after Djokovic won the 2023 French Open. The Serbian became the first man in history to win 23 Grand Slam titles, breaking his tie with Rafael Nadal. He's also first man ever to win at least three titles in each of the four major tournaments, with his latest victory marking his third in Roland Garros.

Following Djokovic's win, Doncic quickly took to his Instagram stories to honor the tennis icon. He kept his praise for the 36-year-old simple, only putting five goat emojis as his caption while tagging him on his story.

Luka Doncic knows who's the GOAT of tennis 👀 pic.twitter.com/eVE1mGZ2v7 — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) June 12, 2023

It wasn't only Luka Doncic who was full of praises for Novak Djokovic after his incredible win. Aside from the Mavs star, a number of NBA players also took to social media to heap praise on the tennis great.

Rudy Gobert crowned him as the king of tennis, while both Nikola Vucevic and Bogdan Bogdanovic had a similar message as Luka and hailed Djokovic as the GOAT.

For what it's worth, Djokovic gained the attention of several NBA fans–particularly the Los Angeles Lakers faithful–following his French Open win when he gave a shoutout to Kobe Bryant and his Mamba mentality.

“Mamba Mentality, Kobe Bryant. You know it's going to happen already before it actually happens,” Djokovic said following his record-breaking win. “So I truly believe in that power. Mental power, projecting your thoughts and creating your future. Easy to talk now, but I was really, really believing to my core that I can achieve these limits—well, actually, there are no limits. So I'll keep going, and I look forward to the next Grand Slam.”

That's GOAT talk right there.