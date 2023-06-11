Novak Djokovic is now the winningest man in men's tennis after taking the 2023 French Open title. Sure enough, his latest milestone made waves in the whole sports world, with NBA stars like Rudy Gobert, Nikola Vucevic and Bogdan Bogdanovic also in awe of his accomplishment.

Djokovic bagged his 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday with an epic straight-set victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open final. With the victory, he broke his tie with Rafael Nadal for the most major wins in ATP history. The Serbian also became the first man ever to win all four Grand Slam tournaments at least three times, with his latest title marking his third in Roland Garros.

Naturally the whole sports world was impressed by the incredible milestone. Even NBA players couldn't help but be amazed by what Djokovic just did. Gobert crowned the 36-year-old as the king of tennis, while both Vucevic and Bogdanovic were in agreement that he's the GOAT of the sport.

Djoko 🤴🏻 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 11, 2023

Novak Djokovic certainly deserves all the praise he's getting, though. His road to the title wasn't easy, especially as he had to face current world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

Aside from Rudy Gobert, Nikola Vucevic and Bogdan Bogdanovic, several other athletes and fans celebrated the victory. The biggest one, however, came from Rafael Nadal himself as he expressed his delight for his rival.

“Many congrats on this amazing achievement Novak Djokovic. 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!” Nadal said.

It remains to be seen if Djokovic can land title no. 24 this year, though there will surely be plenty of eyes on his journey towards more history.