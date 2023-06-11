Novak Djokovic knew history awaited him before taking the court on Sunday in the French Open final.

After dispatching of Casper Ruud in straight sets to win his third title at Roland Garros, the Serbian superstar quickly donned a custom jacket embroidered with '23' on the right chest–the total number of Grand Slams Djokovic now owns, breaking the men's record he previously shared with longtime rival Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic's incredible track record of success is hardly the only reason why he anticipated that milestone on Sunday. Channeling late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, he apparently used ‘Mamba Mentality' to manifest a 23rd Grand Slam victory.

“Mamba Mentality, Kobe Bryant. You know it's going to happen already before it actually happens,” Djokovic replied when asked after the match if he knew he was primed to make history. “So I truly believe in that power. Mental power, projecting your thoughts and creating your future. Easy to talk now, but I was really, really believing to my core that I can achieve these limits—well, actually, there are no limits. So I'll keep going, and I look forward to the next Grand Slam.”

Djokovic beat Ruud 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 in Paris, overcoming a slow start to win his second Musketeers Cup in three years. He or Nadal have won the French Open every year since 2016, when Djokovic earned his first championship at Rolland Garros.

Nadal congratulated Djokovic for his “amazing achievement” on Twitter.

“Many congrats on this amazing achievement Novak Djokovic. 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!”