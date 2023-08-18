By now, it should be abundantly clear that Luka Doncic is a very skilled basketball player. Doncic is one of the best all-around offensive players in the NBA, despite only being 24 years old, and he only continues to improve. A video of Doncic nailing a shot while sitting down on the sideline during a Slovenian national team practice hit the internet on Friday, and it caught Lamar Odom's attention.

As the fourth overall pick of the 1999 NBA Draft, Odom never developed into the superstar he was expected to be, but he was a solid contributor who helped the Los Angeles Lakers win a pair of titles during his career. Odom has some ties to the Mavs, as he spent a year of his career there, and it's clear that he is a fan of Doncic, saying he makes this trick shot from the bench look very easy.

The way he just makes it look so easy is a little scary😂. That boy @luka7doncic is 🥶 https://t.co/U3wF7pwqYM — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) August 18, 2023

Odom is likely saying what every basketball fan is thinking here. Doncic has already proven he can hit shots all over the court early on in his career with the Mavs, and it looks like he's expanded to hitting shots off the court now, while sitting down nonetheless. This sort of shot could take many people several tries to hit, but Doncic effortlessly hits it on his first shot.

Odom is clearly impressed with what he saw from Doncic here, and all eyes will be on the Mavs superstar when he takes the court for his native Slovenia at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Luka Doncic is already regarded as one of the best basketball players in the world, but if he can lead his home country on a deep run in the tournament, he could end up being the subject of even more fanfare.