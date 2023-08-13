Springfield is teeming with legends Saturday night, and among them is former Los Angeles Lakers big man and now-Hall of Famer Pau Gasol. The Spaniard was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, and during his heartfelt speech at Symphony Hall, Gasol made sure not to forget the people who helped him reach the nirvana of the sport.

Apart from Kobe Bryant, Gasol also gave a special shoutout to the trio of Lamar Odom, Derek Fisher, and Metta World Peace, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Pau to his Lakers teammates, including Lamar Odom, Derek Fisher, Metta World Peace and more: “I’m so grateful to all of you. I hope that you take this honor that I’m receiving today as part of your own. Without you, I couldn’t have done it.”

Long before his Hall of Fame enshrinement, Gasol was busy winning with the Lakers alongside Bryant, Odom, World Peace, and the rest of the squad. Los Angeles anchored the Lakers' two-peat in 2009 and 2010 while building memories with his teammates that will last a lifetime. Although Gasol is now retired, nothing about his experience with the Lakers is lost on him and he further proved that with his emotional and classy speech, as everyone in the room listened intently.

Pau Gasol and Bryant were the cornerstones of the Lakers' two-peat teams, but it's undeniable how big of a role the supporting cast played for Los Angeles during those years. Odom was the versatile power forward who could do it all on the floor. He could pass, shoot from the perimeter, put the ball on the floor, and defend multiple positions. World Peace provided defense and toughness, while Fisher was the savvy veteran who helped keep the team stable on and off the floor. The Lakers beat the Orlando Magic in the 2009 NBA Finals and the Boston Celtics a year after.

Pau Gasol played for the Lakers from the 2007-08 season to the 2013-14 campaign, during which he averaged 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 blocks through 429 games. He arrived in Los Angeles in February of 2008 when he was traded by the Memphis Grizzlies to the Lakers.