Former Alabama star Jahvon Quinerly decided to transfer late in the offseason last month, and finally announced his decision to join the Memphis Tigers basketball team for his last year of eligibility.

Quinerly shared his committment decision on Twitter on Thursday night, with many congratulating him on his achievements at Alabama and wishing him the best in his final year.

Memphis holds long odds for 2023-24, a year after winning their conference championship with coach Penny Hardaway. They are +9000 to win the NCAA Championship, where they were an eight seed in last year's tournament.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On the contrary, Alabama basketball sits with the 10th best odds at +2000 to go all the way after landing several transfer prospects. Head coach Nate Oats and his program went through a lot of off the field trials last season amid their No. 1 ranking. The team went through a player dismissal and nationwide scandal after an off campus shooting incident rocked the school.

The Tide also lost superstar Brandon Miller, the second pick in last month's NBA Draft. They will be bringing many new pieces together, and it looks like Quinerly wanted to explore other options for his last year to ensure he got time on the court.

The veteran guard finished his distinguished Tide career with 1,149 career points, averaging an SEC-high 3.6 assists a game. He returned from an ACL injury from the prior season to help guide the Tide to an SEC championship with his experience level, and a sweet 16 run in March Madness.