The Alabama basketball team got a massive addition to their offseason recruiting class on Monday afternoon with the report that Grant Nelson is expected to transfer for next season.

The big man out of North Dakota State averaged 17.9 points per game, accompanied by 9.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is using his final year of eligibility to transfer down to Tuscaloosa and join the former No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

BREAKING: Grant Nelson is expected to commit to Alabama, a source tells @On3sports. The 6-11 forward averaged 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season. https://t.co/yEiTeDGbC7 pic.twitter.com/SdWgI4xbV3 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 12, 2023

Grant Nelson stands at 6-foot-11, 235 pounds and looks to bring his massive frame to the physical SEC league play. His size will be critical in replacing production from future NBA lottery pick Brandon Miller.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Tide are losing a lot of talent after a tumultuous season that found them on a rollercoaster through college basketball media. After emerging as an early national title favorite with a stellar start, coach Nate Oats and Alabama basketball landed on the front page for all of the wrong reasons.

An off campus shooting incident landed Darius Miles in jail and removed from the team, and later implicated the star Miller. He ultimately faced no discipline from the school or police department, but the scandal made waves throughout the nation.

The Crimson Tide are looking to move past this year of crisis, while also building on the strides they made on the court. They also received positive news last week, with senior guard Jahvon Quinerly deciding to return for his last year of eligibility. He was named the SEC Sixth Man of the Year in 2023 for his role player support of the electric Alabama basketball offense.