The Alabama Crimson Tide were already going to look very different next season. They lost Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako to the NBA Draft and Nimari Burnett and Jaden Bradley to the transfer portal. They added quite a few new players in the transfer portal themselves but they were counting on a select group of returners to help steady the team. Unfortunately for them, they're going to have to do so without one of their top stars. On Sunday, Jahvon Quinerly announced his decision via social media to enter the transfer portal as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

NEWS: Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly plans to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @On3sports. The former 5⭐️ recruit has spent the last three seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Jahvon Quinerly is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer meaning that he has immediate eligibility for whichever school he commits to. He had previously tested the NBA Draft waters but ultimately decided to return to college. Quinerly immediately becomes one of the best players available in the portal and is sure to have several interested schools.

This past season, Quinerly averaged 8.7 points per game, 1.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists with splits of 40.2 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He came off the bench for Alabama but did make six starts with a little over 21 minutes per game.

Quinerly began his college career at Villanova where he only played one season. He transferred to Alabama where he redshirted a season due to NCAA transfer rules. He's played the last three seasons at Alabama where he's been one of the Crimson Tide's top scoring options.