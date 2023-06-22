Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team picked up a stunning addition on Wednesday, when 5-star forward Jarin Stevenson reclassified and committed to the Tide for the 2023 season.

Stevenson was the No. 13 prospect in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2024, and comes to Alabama as a highly touted forward. He will look to make an immediate impact on next year's squad after officially reclassifying, per his twitter page.

The top prospect picked Alabama over ACC powers Virginia Cavaliers and his hometown North Carolina Tar Heels. He was named the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023 after averaging 22 points and 12 rebounds.

On top of his offensive prowess, Stevenson is a strong shot blocker and defender, which will increase his value to the team after losing their two best defenders to the NBA Draft, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako.

The Tide lost a lot of talent following a tumultuous season that found them on a rollercoaster through college basketball media. After emerging atop of the AP rankings during the season, coach Nate Oats and Alabama were front page news for several off the court issues.

Stevenson will now forgo his senior season and join the Crimson Tide early, looking to hop on a squad with a host of new additions. Last week, it was reported that top transfer target Grant Nelson will be heading to Tuscaloosa soon, further stacking this 2023-2024 team.

Oats and his guys also received positive news earlier this month, with senior guard Jahvon Quinerly returning for his final year of eligibility. He was the SEC Sixth Man of the Year in 2023 for his performance off the bench on the high powered Tide offense.