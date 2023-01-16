Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was one of two men arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting in Tuscaloosa, Ala. early Sunday morning. Miles and the other suspect, 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis, are jailed and being held without bond.

The shooting occurred just before 2.a.m on the Alabama campus, and the victim has been identified as 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday afternoon, Darius Miles was seen being escorted in handcuffs to a police vehicle by authorities, saying “I love you,’’ and “I love you more than you can imagine.’’

“We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation,” the university said in a statement. “We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.”

The junior forward, 21, appeared in six games for the Crimson Tide this season, trying to play through an ankle injury. It was announced on Saturday Miles would be out for the rest of the season to focus on rehab of the ankle. He was seen on the bench during Alabama game against LSU Saturday, and the last game Miles appeared in was against Jackson State on Dec. 20.

Miles was a four-star prospect out of Washington, D.C., according to 247 Sports, in the class of 2020. He was also listed as a top-50 national prospect before committing to Alabama.