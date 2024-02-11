The Mercury need additional depth in the frontcourt.

The Phoenix Mercury had a whirlwind of an offseason so far. They made a major free agent splash by bringing in veteran point guard Natasha Cloud. They also pulled off a major trade by acquiring All-Star Kahleah Copper from the Chicago Sky. The moves signal that the Mercury are looking to contend this season in what could be franchise star Diana Taurasi's final WNBA season. The Mercury still need additional depth though in the frontcourt and they addressed that this weekend by signing former first round pick Mikiah Herbert Harrigan as per Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan will provide depth at forward for the Mercury and will bring an ability to space the floor with her shooting. She will be on a training camp contract but has a good shot at making the final roster. The Mercury needed help in the frontcourt following the departure of Megan Gustafson in free agency and having traded Brianna Turner and Michaela Onyenwere in the Copper deal.

Herbert Harrigan was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx. She played one season for the Lynx in 2020 and then appeared in only one game for the Seattle Storm in 2021. She has not appeared on a WNBA roster the past two seasons.

During her full season with the Lynx in 2020, she averaged 3.8 points per game and 2.3 rebounds with splits of 36.6 percent shooting from the field, 42.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 71.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.