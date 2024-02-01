In her standout season last year, Natasha Cloud achieved career highs by averaging 12.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Natasha Cloud, a key figure in the Washington Mystics' lineup and a 2019 WNBA champion, is making a significant move in her career. After spending eight years with the Mystics, Cloud is expected to sign with the Phoenix Mercury.

The news was first reported on Thursday by Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV. This decision comes at a time when the Mystics are looking for a “fresh start,” hinting at major roster changes.

Mercury's deal with Cloud is a two-year protected deal, at $200,000 each year of the contract, per Howard Megdal of The Next Hoops.

“She has worked hard, a young player from St. Joe's … keep's leveling up,” Megdal said.

Cloud, known for her defensive skills as well as her offensive contributions, had a standout season last year with career highs in points and assists per game. Last season with the Mystics, she averaged 12.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game, per Sean Leahy of Yahoo Sports.

Clouds's addition to the Mercury, a team that missed the playoffs last season for the first time in nearly a decade, is likely to have a considerable impact, joining the ranks of Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi. It also signifies the start of a new chapter for the team, which is also welcoming a new head coach and is set to host the 2024 All-Star Game.

The deal underscores Natasha Cloud's status as one of the top players in free agency, as she brings her all-around talent to a Phoenix team that is looking to rebuild and return to its status as a contender in the league​​​​.