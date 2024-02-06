The Mercury make another huge move.

The WNBA just grabbed people's attention with a trade from out of nowhere, as the Phoenix Mercury have reportedly acquired on Monday star guard-forward Kahleah Copper from the Chicago Sky,per WNBA insider Khristina Williams.

Copper just signed a two-year extension deal with the Sky worth $490,118 back in September, but will not be suiting up for the Mercury. The arrival of Copper in Phoenix should give the Mercury a big shot in the arm following a season in which they finished last in the league with just a 9-31 record — the only franchise that campaign that failed to get 10 wins.

The three-time All-Star's impact on the Mercury should be felt right away once the 2024 WNBA season kicks off in May, particularly on offense. Copper just posted a career-high average of 18.7 points per game with the Sky in the 2023 season to go with 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.9 steals per outing, while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from behind the arc.

The trade for Copper is also the latest big move for the Mercury in the offseason, as they also recently just signed Natasha Cloud in free agency. This means a big upgrade for Phoenix's backcourt and offense in general, as they reunite Cloud and Copper. Cloud spent her first eight seasons in the WNBA with the Washington Mystics before deciding to take her talents to Phoenix. Copper was drafted in the first round by the Mystics in 2016 and played a season with Cloud before she got traded by Washington to the Sky in 2018.