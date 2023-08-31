The Phoenix Mercury don't have anything left to play for in the standings as they have officially been eliminated from playoff contention this season. What they can do is play spoiler for teammates jockeying for playoff position and they can also play for pride to finish out the season on a high note. One of the highlights from this season despite the disappointment was Mercury star Diana Taurasi becoming the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 career points. It's been a tough season for her though as she's often been on the Mercury injury list throughout the year. With an upcoming game this week against the Connecticut Sun, Diana Taurasi is officially listed as questionable with a toe injury as per Jeff Metcalfe of AZ Central.

Diana Taurasi is the oldest player in the WNBA currently at 40-years-old. She was originally drafted by the Mercury with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft. She's played the entirety of her 20 years in the league with the Mercury. She's a ten time All-Star selection and will no doubt be a first ballot Hall of Famer whenever she decides to retire.

This season though, Diana Taurasi has been limited for the Mercury due to injury. She's played in only 26 games, all starts, at a little over 27 minutes per game. She's been averaging 16.0 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists with splits of 40.3 percent shooting from the field, 34.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 84.8 percent shooting from the free throw line.