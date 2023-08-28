With the 2023 WNBA regular season winding down, the playoff picture is beginning to look a little more clear. Both the Seattle Storm and the Phoenix Mercury were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday with their losses. The Indiana Fever remain alive in the playoff race but they face some uncertainty surrounding Aliyah Boston. In the Mercury's case, they have not missed the playoffs since they drafted Brittney Griner in 2013. It's been a tough season for them dealing with a coaching change and a revolving door of injuries and absences on the roster. One of their most consistent players this season though was Moriah Jefferson who spoke about the Mercury missing the postseason via Jeff Metcalfe of AZ Central.

https://x.com/jeffmetcalfe/status/1695977836283318703?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

“We went through a lot this season with injuries and people going in and out and a new coaching staff,” Jefferson said. “I think for us, we don't like to make any excuses especially with a game like tonight, we should have won that. But for us, it's just about trying to get better every single game. No matter what we just got to keep pushing forward. This year we got a lot closer and hopefully we can continue to do that.”

Moriah Jefferson is in her first season with the Mercury. She signed with the team as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason after having spent the previous season splitting time between the Dallas Wings and the Minnesota Lynx.

This season, Jefferson became the starting point guard for the Mercury. She averaged 9.0 points per game, 1.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 41.5 percent shooting from the field, 30.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.