For those who want to watch baseball like a king, come on out and greet the New York Mets. Owner Steve Cohen is offering his most well-to-do fans an opportunity to bask in the luxury of Citi Field’s new membership only Cadillac Club at Payson’s. The ticket prices are not for the faint-hearted, according to ESPN.

To obtain front-row seating in the club, which is located in right field, one would have to fork over $25 thousand. The cheapest tickets currently available are $19 thousand. Those who are willing to make the sacrifice, though, will reportedly be afforded top-notch service that includes air conditioning and heating, a private bar and flat-screen televisions. They do say Queens is the new Wall Street.

The club is named in honor of Mets co-founder Joan Payson. It fits this still new billion-dollar Cohen regime quite nicely. Following an active offseason that included adding Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga and re-signing Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo, New York owns the highest total payroll in the MLB at almost $336 million.

The Yankees are second and trail their New York counterpart by more than $68 million. Cohen’s willingness to spend what it takes in order to field a World Series-caliber team adds a whole new and exciting layer to this rivalry, which has often felt one-sided. Now, the Mets and Yankees could be engaged in bidding wars over the top free agents.

Perhaps Los Angeles Angels megastar Shohei Ohtani could be enticed by lounging around in The Cadillac Club before he hits the market next offseason. Heck, at this rate, Cohen will buy him the car.