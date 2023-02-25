Steve Cohen’s approach towards building a title contender can be broken down into three easy parts: money, money, and more money. The New York Mets owner has not been shy in spending every single penny he has to build a juggernaut in Queens. That type of aggressive spending is what fans want to see in an owner. That includes a potential rival of the Mets: Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman, per Jon Heyman.

“I love what he’s (Mets owner Steve Cohen) doing,” Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman told The Post. “He wants to win. He’s telling the fans, ‘I’m in this with you guys.’ He’s a fan of baseball, and he’s a fan of his team…. Why would you be upset? The guy wants to win. Spend away. Why not? He’s telling his fans, I’m with you. It’s excited the fan base to have an owner that wants to win as much as they do.”

Freeman is already familiar with Cohen’s ways, having played for the Mets’ division rival Atlanta Braves as the owner took charge of the team. The Dodgers star does make a great point about Cohen embodying the desire of a fanbase. There are a ton of owners in the MLB that are content with standing pat and seem disinterested in making a competitive team.

The Dodgers and the Mets are two of the teams that have not gone this route. It’s paid off dividends for both teams: LA won a chip not too long ago, and New York broke their playoff drought last year. Having owners who are willing to part with their money to make a competitive team is a boon for any MLB team.

Compared to the last few years, though, the Dodgers were oddly silent during the MLB offseason. Last year, they made a big splash when they signed Freddie Freeman. Now, it feels like LA is gearing up for a mega-splash next year (perhaps a certain Japanese star from the other LA team?).