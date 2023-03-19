Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After seeing Edwin Diaz suffer a season-ending injury, New York Mets fans were on the edge of their seats after seeing Brandon Nimmo go down. But as Opening Day draws closer for the Mets, Nimmo is planning on being in the lineup.

Nimmo suffered knee and ankle sprains after a bad slide into second base during Grapefruit League play. Tests on his knee and ankle revealed no structural damage. With no structural damage in place, Nimmo believes he will be ready for Opening Day, via Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The Mets made a major investment in Nimmo earlier this offseason, signing him to an eight-year, $162 million contract extension. As New York’s projected leadoff hitter, a Nimmo absence would be a major loss for the Mets. While Nimmo’s status for Opening Day isn’t yet official, the centerfielder believes he will be ready to go.

Brandon Nimmo has been in the major leagues since 2016, appearing in 608 games. He has hit .269 with 63 home runs, 213 RBI and 23 stolen bases. As the leadoff man, Nimmo’s goal is to get on base. He led the Mets with a .401 on base percentage in 2021. Overall, Nimmo has a career .385 OBP.

In terms of injuries, the Mets are reeling right now. Edwin Diaz tore his patellar tendon at the World Baseball Classic. Jose Quintana suffered a serious rib injury of his own at the WBC. The last thing New York needed was another injury to one of their core players.

Nimmo isn’t out of the water yet. He’ll still need to be cleared for Opening Day. But after his tests came back negative, Nimmo plans on patrolling the Mets’ center field sooner rather than later.