We're back with another prediction and pick in the National League for Saturday's slate of MLB action. The New York Mets (30-34) will meet the Pittsburgh Pirates (33-29) for the second game of their series. The Pirates took over last night and won the first game 14-7. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets-Pirates prediction and pick.

The New York Mets come in to this game fourth in the NL East standings and sit 9.5 games back of the leading Atlanta Braves. Boasting a star-studded roster, the Mets have been out of the division's limelight and are currently on a seven game losing streak that's seen them get outscored by 20 runs. They'll need to steal a game on the road to get their season back on track. Kodai Senga (RHP) will be their starter for this one.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently tied for first place in the NL Central with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates have been fighting for first all season and have been one of the surprises of the MLB with their consistent play. Over the last 10 games, the Pirates are 7-3 and have outscored opponents by 18 runs in those wins. They exploded for 14 runs against the Mets last night and will have a ton of momentum in this game. Johan Oviedo (RHP) will be their likely starter.

Here are the Mets-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Pirates Odds

New York Mets: -126

Pittsburgh Pirates: +108

Over (9): -120

Under (9): -102

How To Watch Mets vs. Pirates

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets are currently having one of their worst runs of the season and desperately need a win to change the narrative inside their clubhouse. Over the last 10 games, they've been able to keep games close but haven't been able to translate them into wins. They're hitting .242 with 284 runs and 77 home runs as a team, so the bats haven't been the issue. Instead, the Mets haven't been able to see reliable starts from their pitching staff and their holes are becoming apparent as the season rolls on.

The bright spot, however, is that the Mets will have a solid starter on the mound in Kodai Senga for this one. He's 5-3 on the year with a 3.75 ERA thru 57.2 IP. He's got a lot of movement in his pitches and has been able to notch 73 strikeouts on the year so far while only giving up seven homers. He'll be the more stable pitcher in this matchup and should give the Mets an edge on the bump. Despite their losing streaks, the Mets are actually 6-1 in their last seven meetings with the Pirates and hit slightly betting than them in most categories. We'll see if they can truly hit themselves out of this slump and pick up a much-needed win.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates are back in the mix for first place in their division after reeling off six-straight wins over the last two week and having a monster day from the plate last night. Their young star Ke'Bryan Hayes had the best night of his career with five hits and four RBI during the win. The Pirates are riding high after a successful road trip and are happy to be back at home, where they enjoy a 17-15 record. Despite their performance last night, the Pirates come into this game as slight underdogs, an indication that the Mets may be more aggressive this time around. Still, the Pirates thrive as underdogs and have gone 26-19 on the year when listed as such.

Their likely starter for this game will be righty Johan Oviedo. He's 3-4 on the year with a 4.29 ERA thru 65 IP. He's given up 64 hits and hasn't been able to produce any lights-out performances for his team. Furthermore, the Mets have statistically faired well against Pirates' right-handers, so Oviedo will have to be on his game early to avoid any comeback situations for his team. Still, he'll have the home crowd backing him here as he tries to hand the Mets another loss.

Final Mets-Pirates Prediction & Pick

This game seems like a perfect opportunity for the Mets to bounce back and get a winning streak going. They'll have a clear advantage on the mound, but their confidence may be low after the string of tough losses they've endured. The Pirates, on the other hand, have all the momentum right now and are seeing the ball well from the plate. If Oviedo can keep his composure during the first five innings, the Pirates should do enough to win this game behind their bats and bullpen. Let's go with the underdogs to pick up the win here.

Final Mets-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Pirates (+108)