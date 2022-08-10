Miami football: 3 Hurricanes burning questions as 2022 preseason camp kicks off

The Miami football program has had a decade and a half to forget. The Hurricanes have just one bowl win to their name since 2007 and have gone through five full-time head coaches in that span. Last season was more of the same, as the Hurricanes finished with a middling 7-5 record.

Going into the 2022 season, Miami has renewed optimism around the program. The Hurricanes brought in Mario Cristobal as their new head coach, who should make a positive impact right away. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke also returns after throwing for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns as a freshman.

Miami football has expectations coming into the season and earned the No. 17 spot on the preseason coaches poll. However, the Hurricanes still have some questions to answer before they can prove they are for real.

3 burning questions for Miami football ahead of 2022 season

3. How will Josh Gattis fit in as the offensive coordinator?

Josh Gattis did wonders for the Michigan Wolverines as a play caller last season. Under his guidance, the Wolverines used a balanced attack with over 3,000 yards on the ground and through the air. He played a key role in Michigan reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time last season.

Gattis was so impressive that Cristobal hired him as his offensive coordinator at Miami. However, the Hurricanes’ roster this season is very different from the Wolverines’ roster he left. While Michigan thrived through balance on offense, Miami is all about the air game.

The Hurricanes had the third-best passing game in the ACC last year, but also the third-worst rushing game. Their top running back Jaylan Knighton is more of a pass-catching back than what Gattis is used to. Gattis has the talent to run the offense effectively, but he’ll need to adjust his scheme to do so.

2. Who will be Miami football’s top pass catcher?

Miami has an abundance of pass-catching talent but also has to replace its top two receivers. Charleston Rambo put up 1,172 yards and eight scores, while Mike Harley Jr. put up 543 yards and five scores. Both are now in the NFL, and the Hurricanes need new faces to step up.

Fortunately for the Hurricanes, they have the receivers to cover their losses. Jacolby George and Clemson transfer Frank Ladson both have breakout potential, and Key’Shawn Smith could shine with a greater role. Tight end Will Mallory also provides a great safety valve for Van Dyke.

There’s no question that the Hurricanes will have a strong passing attack again this season. The question is who will separate themself from the pack and become the true top receiver.

1. Will the Hurricanes’ tackling improve?

One of Miami’s biggest weaknesses last season was wrapping opponents up. The Hurricanes especially struggled early in the season, when they missed 64 tackles in the first three games. Their tackle rate at that time of 64.8 percent was the worst in college football by a wide margin.

Per ESPN’s database… Miami has missed 64 tackles on defense. The next most by a P5 team with 3 games played is Louisville, with 39. Canes’ tackle rate of 64.8% ranks 130 out of 130. The difference between Miami and No. 129 is the same as the margin from 129 to 101. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 23, 2021

Miami doesn’t have one of the sturdiest defenses in the country, but it has talent. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and safety James Williams earned spots on Pro Football Focus’ preseason all-ACC first-team. Defensive lineman Leonard Taylor also earned a spot on the third team.

With an offense like Miami has, the defense doesn’t have to be spectacular. However, if it is as bad as it was last season, then the Hurricanes may be in for a long season. Fixing the tackling is Cristobal’s most important job in year one, and he needs to succeed for Miami football to have a chance.