The Miami Dolphins still had a shot at at least tying the game against the Buffalo Bills late in regulation Sunday night, but a woeful error by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa doomed his team's chances of scoring a comeback victory. Tagovailoa got picked by Bills safety Taylor Rapp with just a little over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter to virtually seal the game in favor of Buffalo, which is once again the champion of the AFC East division after a 21-14 win over Miami.

Tagovailoa was looking to connect with wide receiver Chase Claypool on the play, but Rapp seemingly had a good read of what was going to happen.

“They played two high. Tried to anticipate the throw and that was the result,” the Dolphins quarterback said after the game (h/t Henry McKenna of FOX Sports).

RECOMMENDED
Cowboys Micah Parsons before Chiefs Dolphins NFL Playoffs game
Cowboys' Micah Parsons picks Dolphins to shock Chiefs in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs

Jay Postrado ·

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen factors in big this weekend vs. Pittsburgh.
Buffalo Bills bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend vs. Steelers

Nick Meyer ·

Tyreek Hill, Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins logo vs. Andy Reed, Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Chiefs logo. NFL wild card logo front and center.
How to watch Chiefs vs. Dolphins on Peacock: Streaming info, date, time for NFL playoff game

Bailey Bassett ·

Tagovailoa had a forgettable performance overall in a crucial contest. He finished with just 173 passing yards and a touchdown on 17/27 completions. He was picked off twice and concluded the game with only a 73.3 QB rating. His poor play versus the Bills was not a good sign for the Dolphins heading into the playoffs, though, there's still time for him to work on a rebound.

With their loss to the Bills, the Dolphins did not just let Buffalo win the AFC East for the fourth season in a row, but also saw themselves slide all the way down to the No. 6 seed in the conference. That means Miami will have a date with the reigning Super Bowl champions and AFC West division kings Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium this coming Saturday.