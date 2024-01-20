Troy Aikman shared his honest thoughts on Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh's possible return to the NFL.

Troy Aikman wants to see Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL. The quarterback-turned-broadcaster made the admission while the camera was showing Harbaugh at Saturday's Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens playoff game, via Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

“I hope we see him in the NFL next year,” Aikman said of Harbaugh. “He’s going to make somebody a heckuva football coach. He’s won everywhere he’s been.”

Jim Harbaugh was supporting his brother John, who is the head coach of the Ravens, at the game. Jim previously coached in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers and found success. He later became the head coach at Michigan, and led the Wolverines to the national championship this season.

Will Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL?

Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a number of different teams with head coaching vacancies in the NFL. He is still technically the head coach of Michigan football, however. But a return to the NFL is an option for him.

Teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers have been mentioned as potential landing destinations for Harbaugh if he leaves the Wolverines.

Although the future is uncertain, Harbaugh may have recently hinted at a Michigan departure. He told independent reporter Jon Root that there will be a “passing of the torch,” a comment that has fans perplexed.

It will be intriguing to see what the future holds for Jim Harbaugh. For now, a decision has yet to be made. The one thing we know for sure is that Troy Aikman would love to see Harbaugh return to the NFL.