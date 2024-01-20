The Michigan coach repaid his brothers' gesture.

Jim Harbaugh isn't headed to the NFL yet, but he isin attendance to watch his brother John Harbaugh coach the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round NFL playoffs.

The Michigan football coach showed up in Baltimore on Saturday to watch the Ravens try to stop the Houston Texans in their first game this postseason after getting a first-round bye:

National Champion Jim Harbaugh here to support his big brother John Harbaugh and the @Ravens. 💜 📺: #HOUvsBAL – 4:30pm ET on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/EnQJFPK0Iq — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2024

Despite his status, Jim Harbaugh wasn't on the Ravens sidelines, instead watching the game from the stands:

National Champion and Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh is in attendance to support his brother

pic.twitter.com/jLj6dtbnbC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 20, 2024

Jim was returning the favor after John Harbaugh showed up to the national championship game to watch Michigan football beat Washington, 34-13, to complete the perfect season on Jan. 8.

Jim Harbaugh looked to be pumped up at the Ravens game because, after sharing the short moment with his brother, he chest-bumped with a person who appeared to be former Michigan linebacker Josh Ross as he was standing close to the scene.

Fans may see both brothers in NFL stadiums next season, as Jim is rumored to be considering making the jump back to the NFL after previously coaching the San Francisco 49ers. He has reportedly already been interviewed by the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons are also linked to Bill Belichick after the coach parted ways with the New England Patriots, but the team was impressed enough with Harbaugh that they have scheduled a second interview to be conducted.

Many teams are conducting second-round interviews. But it's eye-opening to see the Falcons ask to speak with Jim Harbaugh again so quickly. Atlanta also has an interview lined up with former Tennessee Titans head coach, Mike Vrabel as well. So, a decision is not likely to be made soon.