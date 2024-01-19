The Falcons are showing incredible interest in Jim Harbaugh amid the Bill Belichick buzz.

There's been a ton of buzz that the Atlanta Falcons are wildly interested in hiring Bill Belichick. However, nothing has come to fruition. While the rumor mill continues to hum away, the organization is also showing a ton of interest in Jim Harbaugh.

It's unclear what decision Harbaugh will make, but the Falcons are officially bringing him in for a second interview, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. This news comes just three days after Harbaugh spoke with Atlanta for the first time.

“The Falcons are scheduling a second interview with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for next week, per sources. So with Bill Belichick in Atlanta for more meetings today, the Falcons also want to continue the conversation with Harbaugh, who met in person with them on Tuesday.”

Many teams are conducting second-round interviews. But it's eye-opening to see the Falcons ask to speak with Jim Harbaugh again so quickly. Atlanta still has an interview lined up with former Tennessee Titans head coach, Mike Vrabel as well. So, a decision is not likely to be made soon.

But based on the reports, the Falcons are swinging for a big name head coach to lead this team. The general consensus of this franchise is the team is a head coach and a quarterback away from being a legitimate contender. Harbaugh, Belichick, and Vrabel are certainly three of the top names available this coaching cycle.

Rumors will continue to swirl around the league. So far, the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders are the only organizations to announce a new head coaching hire. More teams should be finalizing their decisions within the next couple of weeks.