The San Francisco Giants (17-22) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (22-18) Sunday afternoon at Chase Field. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Diamondbacks prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Giants are being led by rookie Casey Schmitt in this series. He has seven hits in 12 at-bats in the three games played so far. Schmitt has started his major league career on a five game hit streak with 11 hits in those five games. J.D Davis and Lamonte Wade Jr. have five hits each in this series, as well. Schmitt, Michael Conforto and Joc Pederson have all gone yard. The downside of the Giants offense has been Thairo Estrada and Mitch Haniger. They are a combined 0-25 on the series. Add Wilmer Flores to that total and the three players are a combined 1-34. San Francisco will need a little more production from one or two of those players in this game.

The Diamondbacks are hitting .306 in this series. A big part of that has been Dominic Fletcher. He is 8-12 in the three games four extra base hits, including two home runs. Fletcher has racked up 11 RBI in the three games to bring his RBI total to 13. Fletcher has a hit in 10 of the 11 games he has gotten an at-bat in. 11 different players for the Diamondbacks have scored a run in this series.

Logan Webb will take the ball for the Giants while Brandon Pfaadt makes his third start of the year for Arizona.

Here are the Giants-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Diamondbacks Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+115)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-138)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Giants vs. Diamondbacks

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Pfaadt is not enjoying the same success at the big league level that he had in the minors. In 9 2/3 innings pitched, he has allowed 16 hits, including six home runs. He has also struck out only six batters. He has been leaving a lot of pitches over the plate and hitters seem to see his ball really well. San Francisco is tied for third in the MLB with 61 home runs on the season. The Giants will have a great opportunity to add to that total Sunday as they face a pitcher who has given up six in two games. The Giants should be able to have success against Pfaadt in this game.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamonbacks will have to win this game with their bats. The good news is they are second in the MLB in batting average. Webb is good, but he has given up the sixth most hits of any pitcher in the league. Part of this is his inning total, but he does allow a hit per inning. Webb has allowed at least five hits in seven of his eight starts and at least seven hits in four of those. He does do a good job limiting the damage, so the Diamondbacks will need to take advantage when they get runners on base. Arizona should be able to record a decent amount of hits in this game, they just need to turn those hits into runs.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

With the way Pfaadt has started this season, you can not trust him to have a good outing in this one. Expect the Giants to score early in this game and hold on to that lead throughout.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (+115), Over 8.5 (-120)