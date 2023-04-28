The Tampa Bay Rays will travel to begin their series with the Chicago White Sox in a Friday night MLB matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rays-White Sox prediction and pick, laid out below.

Tampa Bay has been off to a meteoric start, going 21-5 to open the season. The Rays tied a modern record with a dominant 12-0 start. As is the story with nearly every Tampa Bay season, the team is adept at doing more with less. Manager Kevin Cash has earned a sterling reputation.

Chicago is under new leadership, with Pedro Grifol taking over for Tony LaRussa. Still, a lot of the same issues from 2022 persist, as the White Sox have opened their season at 7-19. The White Sox have lost eight games in a row, sliding even further in the standings.

Here are the Rays-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-White Sox Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+105)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-126)

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How To Watch Rays vs. White Sox

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Randy Arozarena has been utterly dominant, with a slash line of .323/.396/.542, belting five home runs with 24 RBI. The energetic outfielder has added four doubles and three stolen bases. Shortstop Wander Franco leads the team with 12 doubles and five stolen bases, hitting four home runs. Franco feasts on fastballs, hitting .366 against opponent’s offerings. Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe are tied for the team lead with seven home runs, with Diaz running a .407 on-base percentage. Although he does not qualify for the team lead, Harold Ramirez currently owns a .354 batting average, hitting five home runs and four doubles.

Zach Eflin is tonight’s starter, making his fourth start for Tampa Bay. Eflin has been solid in the opening of the season, striking out 16 across 16.0 innings, with a 2.81 ERA. As with most pitchers coming to Tampa Bay, Eflin has adjusted his pitch mix to great results, posting a career-low walk rate. Garrett Cleavinger has pitched to a 0.93 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 9.2 innings.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Jake Burger leads the team with six home runs, with a solid .339 on-base percentage. Luis Robert ranks second with five home runs, although he has not provided much outside of his power. Andrew Vaughn has displayed impressive patience, leading the team with 11 walks, also leading with nine doubles and 16 runs batted in. Andrew Benintendi has been a solid addition, hitting .283 with five doubles and two stolen bases. Gavin Sheets has walked as many times as he has struck out, hitting two home runs. The offense as a whole has underwhelmed a bit, with many stars producing below their expected levels.

Lucas Giolito will take the ball in this one, bringing a 4.50 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 28.0 innings pitched. Giolito has cut his walk rate from last season, and opponents have hit just .143 against his slider. Gregory Santos has been a solid pickup from San Francisco, striking out 16 batters in 13.1 innings. Santos has worked around trouble a bit, with a .278 opposing batting average.

Final Rays-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Eflin has been a solid pickup, and facing a weak Chicago offense spells Tampa Bay victory.

Final Rays-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay -1.5 (+105), over 8.5 (-112)