MLB Odds: Twins vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 7/27/2022

The Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers will conclude their brief two-game series Wednesday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Twins-Brewers prediction and pick we have laid out below.

As July wraps up, the Twins find themselves in first place in the AL Central, holding a two-and-a-half-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians. Minnesota’s offense has carried the team to playoff contention.

Milwaukee is in a similar spot as Minnesota, in first place in the NL Central. The Brewers are paced by a balanced attack, highlighted by one of the best rotations in baseball.

Here are the Twins-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Brewers Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-120)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota owns one of baseball’s most potent offenses. Byron Buxton is enjoying a power surge, with 24 home runs in just 278 at-bats. Buxton’s 24 home runs are already a career-high, and his 74 games played is his most since 87 in 2019 (yikes). Carlos Correa, who battled injuries of his own earlier, has slashed .278/.349/.454 with 12 home runs in 73 games. The continued health of these two will be paramount in securing a playoff spot for Minnesota. Luis Arraez has continued his otherworldly hitting, leading all of baseball with a .339 batting average. Arraez has also enjoyed his own power surge of sorts, belting a career-high five home runs so far.

On the mound, Minnesota has mitigated the loss of pitching coach Wes Johnson to LSU, as the staff is still performing solidly. This afternoon’s starter is Chris Archer, who is finally healthy and effective again, with a 3.41 ERA across his 16 starts. Archer has not given the team much length, with just 66 innings in his starts. Griffin Jax, who has 47 innings across 36 appearances, pitched yesterday but is a capable multi-inning reliever. Minnesota’s bullpen has a 3.87 ERA but has thrown the fifth most innings of all bullpens. There are plenty of capable relievers here, but Archer may need to give them more than four or five innings.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Milwaukee, at 54-44, holds a three-game lead in the NL Central. Wednesday, the team will send ace Corbin Burnes to the mound. Burnes is dominant once again this year, with a 2.20 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 118.2 innings. As a team, Milwaukee owns a 3.89 ERA, good for 12th in MLB. Milwaukee’s rotation has dominated, with the 11th best ERA, striking out 550 in 519.2 innings. Behind Burnes, relievers Devin Williams (1.67 ERA, 15.05 K/9) and Hoby Milner (1.89 ERA) are two of baseball’s best. Burnes owns baseball’s best whiff percentage, as batters have missed on 37.8% of their swings. Simply, Burnes can dominate and demoralize opponents.

At the plate, Milwaukee is one of the most powerful lineups, ranking fourth with 133 home runs. Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez pace the team with 20 and 18 home runs respectively. The team struggles to do much in the way of batting average, managing just a .238 average. Despite that, their slugging percentage of .412 ranks eighth in the league. Interestingly given their power, Milwaukee also ranks tied for seventh with 60 stolen bases.

Final Twins-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This should be a decent pitching matchup, but two powerful offenses loom. In the end, Burnes is too good to count out.

Final Twins-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+100), over 8 (-118)