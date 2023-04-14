The Minnesota Twins will continue their four-game series with the New York Yankees in a Friday night matchup at Yankee Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Twins-Yankees prediction and pick, laid out below.

With their victory in the opener, Minnesota has moved their record to 9-4. Manager Rocco Baldelli seems to be a fan favorite in Minnesota, winning two division titles in his previous seasons. Two straight seasons under .500 have cooled some enthusiasm around the team.

The New York Yankees will enter play with an 8-5 record, losing the opening matchup of this series. Manager Aaron Boone, despite five consecutive playoff appearances, has drawn the ire of the fan base for failing to bring a championship back to their city.

Here are the Twins-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Yankees Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-126)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+105)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Twins vs. Yankees

TV: Bally Sports North, YES Network

Stream: MLB.tv

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Carlos Correa is once again a Twin after a tumultuous offseason that saw him agree to terms with both the Giants and Mets. Correa performed well in 2022 for Minnesota, hitting .291 with 24 doubles and 22 home runs in 136 games. Correa opted out of his contract before signing a huge deal to bring him back. Byron Buxton has one of the more exciting skillsets in the league, but has struggled with health. Buxton played in 92 games, his most since 2017, hitting a career-high 28 home runs. Trevor Larnach seems primed for a full-time job after 18 extra-base hits in 51 games last season. Jose Miranda delivered on his prospect status last season, with 40 extra-base hits in 125 games, posting a 116 OPS+. Michael A. Taylor leads the team with three home runs.

Louie Varland will make his season debut in this one. The righty made five starts towards the end of last season, pitching to a 3.81 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 26 innings. Varland struck out nine in his lone Triple-A start, allowing one earned run in 5.0 innings. Jhoan Duran leads the team with three saves despite a 4.15 ERA, but throws his fastball in the triple-digits.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Aaron Judge put together a season for the ages in 2022, breaking the American League home run record and winning the AL MVP. The hulking slugger was worth an astonishing 10.6 bWAR, and he also stole a career-high 16 bases. Judge narrowly missed the AL Triple Crown, finishing in second with a .311 batting average. Judge has already hit four home runs this season. In 110 games, Giancarlo Stanton bashed an impressive 31 home runs while driving in 78 runs. Popular first baseman Anthony Rizzo is back again with the Yankees, hitting 32 home runs last season, good for a 2.3 bWAR. Any mention of Rizzo is incomplete without acknowledging his elite defense, as he has won four Gold Gloves and a Platinum Glove throughout his career. Rizzo has now hit three home runs after his two last night. Franchy Cordero has earned regular playing time thanks to his four home runs and 11 RBI.

Nestor Cortes has been solid in his 10.1 innings, allowing three earned runs, striking eight batters while walking just two. Cortes took the city by storm last season with is electric deliveries and signature mustache. Closer Clay Holmes is a perfect four for four in save situations, striking out eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Final Twins-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Yankees will get a bounceback in this one.

Final Twins-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York -1.5 (+105), over 8.5 (-114)