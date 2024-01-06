Should Giants, Angels or Marlins pursue former batting champ Tim Anderson?

For many different reasons, 2023 was a rough year for Tim Anderson. His steep decline perfectly matched the Chicago White Sox's dreadful 61-101 season, which was defined by culture questions and constant rumors. The two-time All-Star shortstop is trying to put everything behind him in MLB free agency, however, and appears to be on the radar of multiple teams.

“Anderson’s difficulties will likely result in him signing a one-year ‘prove it' deal for 2024, allowing him to rebuild his value and test the market again next winter,” MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote on Friday. “That could open his market to a number of teams, with the Giants, Angels and Marlins among those that have been connected to him at various points this offseason.”

All of the teams Feinsand mentions can each use Anderson, to varying degrees. His contact prowess, which was on full display when he won the American League batting title in 2019 and hit .300 or better in four consecutive years (injuries limited the sample size), makes him an appealing short-term investment. If the 30-year-old chooses wisely in free agency, a solid offer could await him in 2025.

How Tim Anderson could stack up with Giants, Angels or Marlins

The San Francisco Giants' intention is to give top prospect Marco Luciano a serious look at shortstop, but Anderson could be a wise insurance policy in case there are any setbacks. The veteran's playing style makes him an interesting fit in Bob Melvin's lineup, and his experience could be beneficial for several of the Giants' up-and-coming position players.

It might behoove Anderson to land in a destination that is conducive to success and comes with a sterling track record. That criteria does not exactly align with the current version of the Los Angeles Angels.

While the organization has been flooded with bad luck, questionable decisions have also prevented the club from climbing back into contention. With their injury problems, the Halos could covet another infielder. And perhaps, both player and franchise can find a fresh start together.

But there might not be a more suitable match for Tim Anderson than the Miami Marlins. He can be a clear offensive upgrade at SS if everything breaks right and a nice compliment to the rest of the offense. Potentially having two guys that could be base-hit machines like reigning batting champion Luis Arraez and Anderson could be a key boost for Skip Schumaker's squad.

The road to redemption for this former first-round pick begins in MLB free agency, so these next several days or weeks will be crucial.