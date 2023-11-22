Former White Sox star Tim Anderson addressed his time in Chicago and revealed his mindset for MLB free agency

Tim Anderson is ready for his next chapter. The former Chicago White Sox shortstop is currently a free agent, and recently all but confirmed that he will not be returning to Chicago during an appearance on MLB Network.

“I'm just excited for a fresh start. We get to create a new lane and start fresh,” Anderson said. “Definitely was thankful for my time in Chicago. We came to an understanding, I think we both agreed that we need to start fresh. I think we are both excited about that.”

Anderson didn't have a great season in 2023. He's proven to be an All-Star caliber player in the past though. As a result, Anderson will likely draw interest from many teams.

He is a shortstop but some potential suitors may want him to play second base. Either way, he will play an important role for whichever team he joins in 2024.

What is Tim Anderson looking for in MLB free agency?

Anderson was also asked about what he is looking for in free agency during his MLB Network appearance.

“I can't be picky,” Anderson responded. “I can't be picky, I just need an opportunity… I want to be just around a great group of guys that I can learn from, be in an organization that I can grow. Add some more things to my toolbox for sure.”

Tim Anderson is looking to bounce back during the 2024 season. He may prefer to sign with a contender following the White Sox's struggles in 2022 and 2023. However, Anderson may be looking to land a one-year contract with any team in order to improve his free agency value for next offseason.

If Anderson returns to his All-Star form in 2024, he will be in a great position to sign a lucrative, multi-year contract next offseason, if he opts to ink a one-year deal prior to the '24 campaign.